 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa hq building
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_caintd_230701.jpg
Stallions’ Cain grabs McGough dart to expand lead
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa hq building
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_caintd_230701.jpg
Stallions’ Cain grabs McGough dart to expand lead
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lawrence responds with TD to Kirk up right side

January 21, 2023 04:59 PM
The Jaguars act quick with a TD of their own, as Trevor Lawrence connects with Christian Kirk on the drive following the Chiefs’ opening TD to lock it even at 7-7.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
9:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
3:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_230629.jpg
10:06
Galaxy Brains: Kenny Pickett praised by teammates
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dangrazianointerview_230629.jpeg
19:23
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_wyr_fullshow_230629.jpg
2:35
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_230628.jpeg
17:50
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Now Playing
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
3:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Now Playing