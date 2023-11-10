 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns
NFL Best Bets, Week 10: 49ers vs Jaguars, Cowboys vs Giants
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva doping case decision expected by end of January
Boston Common Golf
Cut Line: McIlroy embraces peace and team play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sonhwangfeature_231110.jpg
Son, Hwang ready for ‘special’ PL head-to-head
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns
NFL Best Bets, Week 10: 49ers vs Jaguars, Cowboys vs Giants
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva doping case decision expected by end of January
Boston Common Golf
Cut Line: McIlroy embraces peace and team play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sonhwangfeature_231110.jpg
Son, Hwang ready for ‘special’ PL head-to-head
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Leaf: Fields a better QB than Caleb Williams

November 10, 2023 02:38 PM
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss a variety of NFL topics including the future of the Chicago Bears and whether or not they should hold steady with Justin Fields or grab a QB in the draft.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
3:28
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
7:02
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_regressionfiles_231110.jpg
17:52
Smith’s coaching makes Allgeier a fantasy play
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewsv2_231110.jpg
8:46
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bagentv2_231110_1920x1080_2281334339711.jpg
12:29
Why Panthers should not have kicked 59-yard FG
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnftakeway_231110.jpg
6:46
Panthers should have trusted Young on fourth down
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_231110.jpg
5:23
Show Me Something Week 10: Watson, Smith
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texben_231110.jpg
6:31
Is Burrow playing the best football of his career?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravbro_231110_220x124_2281313859831__220956.jpg
7:44
Battle of defenses as Browns take on Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dogofweek_231110.jpg
2:17
Expect ARI to get ‘boost’ from Murray in return
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dobbsconfidence_231110_1920x1080_2281304643805.jpg
8:12
Can Dobbs lead MIN to success again vs. Saints?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49ersjags_231110.jpg
11:50
Unpacking the stakes in 49ers-Jags AFC matchup
Now Playing