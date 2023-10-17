 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions' Goff describes playing for Campbell

October 17, 2023 02:14 PM
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss playing for head coach Dan Campbell, the passion of Lions fans and his 'welcome to the NFL' moment.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_231017.jpg
1:12
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_231017.jpg
5:58
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwr_231017.jpg
17:38
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_dps_golic_231017.jpg
15:13
Golic: Chargers ‘an enigma’ with underachievement
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tjwatt_231017.jpg
11:09
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
7:40
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbinjuries_231017.jpg
8:17
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_panicmeter_231017.jpg
8:28
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianni_231017.jpg
3:37
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reichbrownyoung_231017.jpg
10:35
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pregamescuffle_231017.jpg
5:41
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_231017.jpg
8:09
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Now Playing