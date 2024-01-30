Watch Now
Lions' loss still 'painful' because 'they had it'
Dan Patrick isn't quite over the Detroit Lions' NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which hurts -- even for a non-fan -- because Dan Campbell's team "had it."
Daniel: Chiefs are 'starting to cook' ahead of SB
Daniel: Chiefs are 'starting to cook' ahead of SB
Former NFL QB Chase Daniel joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Dan Campbell's decision-making, Brock Purdy's performance vs. the Lions, how the Chiefs quieted Lamar Jackson and more.
Super Bowl win would 'shut up' the Purdy critics
Super Bowl win would 'shut up' the Purdy critics
Peter King joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the aftermath of Championship Sunday, what a Super Bowl win would mean for both quarterbacks, Bill Belichick's status and more.
Flowers won't let AFC Champ. fumble 'break' him
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there’s always something to learn from each game and how this won’t affect Zay Flower's potential for growth.
Conference Championships unsung heroes
Conference Championships unsung heroes
From Marquez Valdes-Scantling to L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for unsung heroes coming out of Championship Sunday.
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue 'silly'
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Justin Tucker’s read on the pregame situation with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and explain why it showcases a gamesmanship component.
Harbaugh to team up with Hortiz in L.A.
Harbaugh to team up with Hortiz in L.A.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the allure of the NFL as opposed to college, how Joe Hortiz will work as G.M. with Jim Harbaugh and more.
Reid: We're 'very aware' of Mahomes' legacy
Reid: We’re ‘very aware’ of Mahomes’ legacy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why what they’ve seen from Patrick Mahomes is “unprecedented” and how it’s challenging to not take his talents for granted.
Chiefs got wake-up call from Raiders on Christmas
Chiefs got wake-up call from Raiders on Christmas
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Christmas to explore how that loss crushed the Chiefs' spirits and how the team has responded since then.
Lions, Goff must 'find balance' to keep him in DET
Lions, Goff must ‘find balance’ to keep him in DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the ways Jared Goff can have a say in his future, whether it’s in Detroit or elsewhere.
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Brock Purdy makes Super Bowl LVIII different from Super Bowl LIV given the QB has a rare opportunity to face Patrick Mahomes on the highest stage.
49ers are experienced from tight wins vs. GB, DET
49ers are experienced from tight wins vs. GB, DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how gutting out wins against the Packers and the Lions give the 49ers reason to believe in themselves no matter the situation.