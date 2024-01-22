 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State sends a message vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Top Clips

nbc_big10_bigtenin10ep3_240122.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Illinois can reach the Final Four
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
nbc_pl_hodgson_240122.jpg
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State sends a message vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Top Clips

nbc_big10_bigtenin10ep3_240122.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Illinois can reach the Final Four
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
nbc_pl_hodgson_240122.jpg
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?

Watch Now

Lions 'refreshing' journey to NFC title game

January 22, 2024 02:43 PM
Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle and current radio analyst Lomas Brown joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his emotions from the Lions' Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.
nbc_ffhh_chiefsbillsv2_240122.jpg
18:05
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
nbcs_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240122.jpg
19:07
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_240122.jpg
2:24
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
9:01
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
USATSI_22173703_copy_720x405_2302431811810.jpg
9:28
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
12:46
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
3:19
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
nbc_pft_pftpmfullep_240122.jpg
11:31
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
nbc_dps_schrageronbillsbelichick_240122.jpg
14:15
What to make of the 2024 NFL coaching carousel
nbc_dps_cappacioonbills_240122.jpg
6:41
Bills’ playoff loss to Chiefs ‘hurts badly’
nbc_pft_ravenswin_240122.jpg
5:13
Ravens ‘turned up the notch’ at halftime vs. HOU
nbc_pft_bieniemy_240122.jpg
2:01
Source: Commanders interviewed Bieniemy for HC job
