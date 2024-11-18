Watch Now
Chargers 'got the job done' in win over Bengals
Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey and J.K. Dobbins join Melissa Stark to react to the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football and how they stayed patient to get the job done in Week 11.
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth outline where the Bengals came up short against the Chargers and map out what mindset Cincinnati needs to embrace coming out of Week 11.
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth shed light on what makes Jim Harbaugh so special, from his connection and transparency with the players to his infectious team culture and more.
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Taysom Hill's huge game against the Cleveland Browns, discussing what makes the 34-year-old such a versatile weapon for the New Orleans Saints.
Highlights: Chargers fend off late Bengals push
The first half was all Chargers, but the Bengals came out swinging in the second half. JK Dobbins ultimately came up big with the game on the line, leading L.A. to a 34-27 win.
Dobbins scores LAC’s game-winner on 29-yard TD
J.K. Dobbins breaks free and leaps into the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown, a score that lifted the Los Angeles Chargers over the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller on Sunday Night Football.
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
The FNIA crew fly through a speed round to discuss who will win the NFC West, if Anthony Richardson has turned a corner and if Bo Nix will lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs.
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Steelers' thrilling victory over the Ravens in an AFC North showdown and how Pittsburgh was able to stymy Baltimore's offense.
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
FNIA breaks down the Bears' loss to the Packers that resulted in a game-ending blocked field goal and why Chicago has plenty to hang their hat on despite the defeat to their NFC North rival.
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
The FNIA crew react to the Buffalo Bills' handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season, discussing Josh Allen stepping up and putting on his "Superman cape" late in the fourth quarter.
Dobbins goes airborne for a Chargers TD
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins dives over the Cincinnati Bengals defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football.
Herbert hits Johnston to extend Chargers’ lead
Justin Herbert finds Quentin Johnston with an across-the-body throw to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 14-6 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.