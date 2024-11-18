 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Oregon at Wisconsin
AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25
MMA-UFC-HEAVYWEIGHT-USA-JONES-MIOCIC
Donald Trump plays golf with Jay Monahan, attends UFC event with Yasir Al-Rumayyan in recent days

nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
nbc_psnff_jimharbaugheffect_241118.jpg
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chargers 'got the job done' in win over Bengals

November 18, 2024 12:05 AM
Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey and J.K. Dobbins join Melissa Stark to react to the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football and how they stayed patient to get the job done in Week 11.
nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
2:26
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
nbc_psnff_jimharbaugheffect_241118.jpg
5:31
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
4:12
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
nbc_snf_cinlaclites_241117.jpg
0:51
Highlights: Chargers fend off late Bengals push
nbc_snf_lastsecondtd_241117.jpg
0:43
Dobbins scores LAC’s game-winner on 29-yard TD
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
5:08
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
5:54
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
6:26
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
nbc_fnia_kcbufv2_241117.jpg
6:24
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
nbc_snf_lacdobbinstdv2_241117.jpg
0:45
Dobbins goes airborne for a Chargers TD
nbc_snf_secondtdclip_241117.jpg
0:47
Herbert hits Johnston to extend Chargers’ lead
nbc_snf_cinvslac_firsttouchdown_241117.jpg
0:56
Herbert throws a dime up to Dissly for Chargers TD
