Herbert throws a dime up to Dissly for Chargers TD
Justin Herbert connects with Will Dissly on a pass deep right to get the Chargers on the board with a 7-3 lead after the extra point against the Bengals in the first quarter.
Dobbins goes airborne for a Chargers TD
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins dives over the Cincinnati Bengals defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football.
Herbert hits Johnston to extend Chargers’ lead
Justin Herbert finds Quentin Johnston with an across-the-body throw to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 14-6 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty break down the Buffalo Bills handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season, explaining how Josh Allen and Co. got the job done in Week 11.
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest surrounding Doug Pederson, as well as discusses potential options for who the Jaguars could bring in as their next head coach.
LaFleur commends Packers’ resiliency against Bears
Matt LaFleur breaks down how the Packers never gave up against the Bears and were able to believe in themselves to ultimately get the win.
Colts’ Richardson kept ‘belief’ during win vs. NYJ
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts to his game-winning touchdown run against the New York Jets and how emotions were at an all-time high.
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
T.J. Watt FaceTimes Maria Taylor to unpack how the Steelers defense were able to contain Lamar Jackson, what Patrick Queen has brought to the table and how it fueled Pittsburgh against Baltimore and more.
Tomlin ‘thankful’ for Steelers kicker Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praises kicker Chris Boswell, who made all six of his field goal attempts in the team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets
Matthew Berry & Co. run through their favorite DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for Week 11, including plays on Justin Herbert vs. the Bengals and two Steelers worth your attention.
Week 11 predictions: BAL’s Jackson, CIN’s Brown
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through several of their biggest predictions for the Week 11 slate, with looks at Lamar Jackson, Chase Brown, and more.
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Chargers defensive stars Khalil Mack and Derwin James share how Jim Harbaugh earned the team's trust and look ahead to Sunday Night Football before Rodney Harrison catches up with Harbaugh about year one in Los Angeles.