Watch Now
LaFleur credits Packers' resiliency in tight win
Matt LaFleur explains why he knew it would be "a battle" against the Jaguars, details how the Packers were able to dig deep despite not having the momentum on their side and more.
Up Next
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
Devin McCourty calls up Jameis Winston to gain insight on his mentality entering Week 8 as the starter, break down the final key plays of the game and understand what Cleveland's mindset is moving forward.
Winston hopes to ‘keep building’ after upset win
Winston hopes to 'keep building' after upset win
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to the media after leading his team to an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Mayo ‘proud’ of Patriots resiliency in Week 8
Mayo 'proud' of Patriots resiliency in Week 8
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo breaks down the team's Week 8 victory over the New York Jets, discussing the resiliency in the locker room.
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb breaks down his reaction to outside noise, Dak Prescott's view of the game and his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys amid an up-and-down start to the season.
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys’ tradition
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys' tradition
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits down with Jason Garrett to discuss the team’s season so far, his relationship with Dak Prescott, and the high expectations he places upon himself.
Unpacking NFL Week 8 best bets
Unpacking NFL Week 8 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 8, including taking the over on Anthony Richardson's rushing yards and the over on Drake London receiving yards.
Will missed call make NFL allow facemask reviews?
Will missed call make NFL allow facemask reviews?
Dan Patrick says the Rams are right back in the thick of things after their Week 8 win over the Vikings before pivoting to the missed facemask call at the end of the game, wondering whether the NFL will change its rule.
Top five NFL storylines heading into Week 8
Top five NFL storylines heading into Week 8
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the top NFL storylines heading into Week 8, including the dominance of the Lions and Ravens, the 49ers' injury woes and the Browns' struggles at quarterback.
Nacua, Kupp are fantasy ‘must-starts’ post TNF win
Nacua, Kupp are fantasy 'must-starts' post TNF win
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers recap the Rams' TNF win over the Vikings, highlighting the stellar play of Puka Nuka and Cooper Kupp who proved both guys can "eat" in the Los Angeles offense.
Week 8 matchups with highest point totals
Week 8 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 8 games with the highest point totals, including Eagles-Bengals, Bills-Seahawks and Cowboys-49ers.
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
Matthew Berry interviews Matt Landau to discuss him selling his fantasy football team, which Berry bought, and why he was so desperate to get out of his league.