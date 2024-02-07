Watch Now
Super Bowl LVIII fantasy plays, pick-up lines
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for Super Bowl LVIII, including the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Lawrence and Jay then give Matthew their pick-up lines for Sunday.
Mayfield: Bucs stuck with it to reach playoffs
Baker Mayfield shares what went right to have a successful year in Tampa Bay, how he built chemistry with Mike Evans, what Bryce Young is getting in new Panthers head coach Dave Canales and how he's treating free agency.
Hyatt: Giants’ struggles will make team hungrier
Jalin Hyatt joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss how the New York Giants' 2023 struggles will make the team hungrier for 2024, how his usage might change going forward, his partnership with Hyatt and more.
Bourne excited for Patriots’ new direction
Seven-year NFL veteran Kendrick Bourne joins Happy Hour to discuss what he learned from the Patriots' subpar season, playing for Bill Belichick and what he expects from Jerod Mayo moving forward.
Nacua’s fearlessness unlocked potential in the NFL
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua joins FFHH to talk about his record-breaking rookie season, how his teammates helped accelerate his learning curve and being a hero and villain in fantasy.
Roman hire can make Herbert a top fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew speculate on Andy Reid's possible retirement and review the Los Angeles Chargers' hiring Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, a move that could pay off for Justin Herbert in fantasy.
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
Peter King joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher in Las Vegas to reflect on Brock Purdy's path to the 49ers and Super Bowl LVIII, what Kliff Kingsbury to the Commanders means and more.
Super Bowl LVIII player props: Purdy, CMC, Mahomes
Rotoworld’s Patrick Daugherty joins Matthew Berry to break down DraftKings Sportsbook player props for Super Bowl LVIII, with looks at Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes and more.
Eagles have ‘a lot at stake’ with Moore as new OC
Matthew Berry & Co. unpack the latest NFL headlines including Kellen Moore joining Nick Sirianni’s staff as the Eagles offensive coordinator and Lions GM Brad Holmes defending his recent draft picks.
Gannon praises Purdy’s ‘incredible poise’
18-year NFL veteran and 2002 MVP Rich Gannon joins Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to discuss Super Bowl LVIII, Brock Purdy's mentality and his thoughts on several young QBs around the league.
O’Connell discusses growing chemistry with Meyers
Aidan O'Connell and Jakobi Meyers join Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher to discuss the duo's growing connection, notable moments from the Raiders' 2023 season, and more.
Berry eyeing Chiefs (+2) for his early SB lean
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers find it difficult to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (+2), while Jay Croucher expects the 49ers defense to step up and pressure Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.