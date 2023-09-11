Allgeier can be fantasy force with the Falcons

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smxinsider_postcha450class_230909.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 29 at zMax Dragway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Stock Up, Stock Down: Rams still fantasy relevant
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Dobbins_USA.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Dobbins, Bijan, Rams WRs and Much More

Top Clips

nbc_berry_sunday_scaries_230911.jpg
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
nbc_pl_kdbultimates_230911.jpg
De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smxinsider_postcha450class_230909.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 29 at zMax Dragway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Stock Up, Stock Down: Rams still fantasy relevant
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Dobbins_USA.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Dobbins, Bijan, Rams WRs and Much More

Top Clips

nbc_berry_sunday_scaries_230911.jpg
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
nbc_pl_kdbultimates_230911.jpg
De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allgeier can be fantasy force with the Falcons

September 11, 2023 01:18 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at Tyler Allgeier's huge Week 1 in fantasy and what to expect from Aaron Jones after a strong performance against the Bears.
Up Next
nbc_berry_sunday_scaries_230911.jpg
2:34
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jags_230911.jpg
8:41
Ridley’s Week 1 fantasy performance ‘not a fluke’
Now Playing
nbc_berry_eagels_230911.jpg
7:16
Gainwell should be immediate pickup in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dolphins_230911.jpg
7:31
Expect more big weeks out of Tagovailoa in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ramsseahawks_230911.jpg
5:41
Is Nacua now the Rams’ top fantasy target?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_bengals_230911.jpg
7:04
Should Watson, Burrow concern fantasy managers?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
16:47
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
6:47
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
4:58
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefstakeaways_230908.jpg
11:02
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lionstakeawaysv2_230908.jpg
8:47
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
1:48
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Now Playing