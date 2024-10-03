Watch Now
Dolphins' Hill is a 'dicey flex play' vs. Patriots
With unstable quarterback play limiting Miami's offense, Tyreek Hill finds himself atop Matthew Berry's pass-catcher hate list for Week 5 fantasy lineups.
Cousins, Shepard lead Bucs-Falcons player props
Cousins, Shepard lead Bucs-Falcons player props
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their favorite player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday night's clash between the Buccaneers and Falcons.
Ford, Atwell highlight Week 5 flex plays
Ford, Atwell highlight Week 5 flex plays
Matthew Berry runs through his favorite flex plays for Week 5, including Jerome Ford vs. the Commanders and Tutu Atwell vs. the Packers.
Mahomes belongs on fantasy benches vs. Saints
Mahomes belongs on fantasy benches vs. Saints
Fantasy Football Happy Hour explains why fantasy managers should consider benching Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott in Week 5 lineups.
Jags' Thomas Jr. is a must-start moving forward
Jags' Thomas Jr. is a must-start moving forward
Matthew Berry & Co. explain why Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas has established himself as a weekly fantasy starter regardless of Jacksonville’s offensive dysfunction.
Metcalf primed to feast in fantasy against Giants
Metcalf primed to feast in fantasy against Giants
Matthew Berry runs through his favorite pass catchers for the Week 5 slate, including DK Metcalf vs. the Giants, Amari Cooper, Jake Ferguson, and more.
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
From James Conner vs. the 49ers to Zack Moss against the Ravens’ No. 1 rush defense, FFHH shares which running backs managers should approach with caution in Week 5.
Walker, Mason poised to lead Week 5 fantasy RBs
Walker, Mason poised to lead Week 5 fantasy RBs
Matthew Berry reveals his favorite running back plays for Week 5 fantasy lineups, including Jordan Mason, Ken Walker, Chuba Hubbard, and more.
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been a fantasy and real football star, in the same tier as Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb. He, the Packers' Jayden Reed and Jaguars' Christian Kirk are Eatin' Good.
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson analyze what Davante Adams managers should root for in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, agreeing that while he needs to go to a pass-first offense, any trade helps.
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson give their favorite NFL Week 5 early line bets, with Giants vs. Seahawks and Colts vs. Jaguars in focus.
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Until Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle is not a viable fantasy football starter, FFHH says before analyzing the Ravens' Zay Flowers, Bears' Keenan Allen and Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Matthew Berry and FFHH play Keep It Open or Close It Out, starting with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — who might not be a shoe-in fantasy starter. They also discuss Rhamondre Stevenson and Rachaad White in a thin RB week.