Assessing the fantasy fallout from Watson's injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson react to Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury and discuss how his absence will impact the fantasy production of his Cleveland Browns teammates.
Is Lawrence still a viable fantasy option?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson share their picks for the players they feel will turn things around, and the players who should be relegated to the bench.
Berry’s early lines to watch in Week 11
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson share their favorite early DraftKings Sportsbook lines ahead of the Week 11 slate.
Week 11 outlook for Prescott, Robinson, Brown
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson share their thoughts on riding with Dak Prescott, Brian Robinson Jr., and Noah Brown in Week 11 following breakout performances last week.
Can Boyd replace Higgins’ production?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson debate over Tyler Boyd's ability to fill in for Tee Higgins, whose status is in question for Week 11, and discuss the other big injury news from around the NFL.
Can Lamar make MVP push to close season?
The FFHH crew picks out some futures bets from DraftKings Sportsbook, including Lamar Jackson and CeeDee Lamb's odds for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Is Diggs’ poor game a blip or a concern?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson offer their fantasy takeaways from a wild Monday Night Football game that could cause concerns for the Bills’ attack.
Dobbs, Russ among Week 11 QB waiver wire options
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson break down what Joshua Dobbs, Matthew Stafford and other widely available quarterbacks can provide from a fantasy perspective in Week 11.
Cooks, Brown can help at WR off waivers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the top waiver wire options for fantasy football owners in need of wide receiver help in Week 11.
Can Singletary build on huge fantasy day?
Matthew Berry explains why Devin Singletary, Ty Chandler and other running backs could pay dividends as Week 11 waiver wire additions.
Berry breaks down late-season waiver strategy
Matthew Berry and Co. talk about the ways you can adjust your waiver wire strategy late in the season to gain an edge in your fantasy football league.
Pollard, Lawrence, Etienne, make Sunday scaries
Matthew Berry wonders if Tony Pollard is simply a flex play at this point, and has concerns about Jacksonville's offense, namely the recent play of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr.
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their weekend warriors from Week 10 in the NFL, including Brock Purdy, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Lockett, and heap some praise on Pittsburgh's backfield.