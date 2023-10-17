 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaredgoffinterview_231017.jpg
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaredgoffinterview_231017.jpg
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?

October 17, 2023 01:39 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_231017.jpg
5:58
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwr_231017.jpg
17:38
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coltsjagsramscards_231016.jpg
13:27
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231016.jpg
10:34
Weekend Warriors: Mostert, Thielen shine in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_231016.jpg
1:48
Hopkins, Higgins among top Week 6 disappointments
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231016.jpg
3:50
Pollard, Ekeler lead Cowboys-Chargers player props
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_49ersbrowns_231016.jpg
6:44
How CMC, Samuel injuries impact fantasy lineups
Now Playing
FOR_MPX.jpg
6:01
Jets’ Hall is a ‘borderline RB1’ moving forward
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jetswinreax_231016.jpg
5:43
Hall, Wilson deliver in Jets’ win over Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231013.jpg
9:55
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_regressionfiles_231013.jpg
10:49
Regression Files: Be wary of London, Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231013.jpg
3:53
Week 6 Pick-Up Lines: Chase, London eye big days
Now Playing