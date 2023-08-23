Berry drafts Hurts with top pick in Superflex mock

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Salt Lake City Hunter Lawrence Jett Lawrence on bikes
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Unadilla: Hunter Lawrence reclaims the top of 250 chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tony Finau
Honing in on History: Tour Championship Betting Matchups
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Army at Wake Forest
Notre Dame’s Opponents: 2023 may be Wake Forest’s reckoning or Dave Clawson’s strongest proof of concept

Top Clips

nbc_berry_round2_230823.jpg
Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
nbc_csu_nfceast_230823.jpg
NFC East win totals: PHI is a team on a mission
nbc_csu_nfcwest_230823.jpg
NFC West win totals: 49ers remain at the top

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Salt Lake City Hunter Lawrence Jett Lawrence on bikes
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Unadilla: Hunter Lawrence reclaims the top of 250 chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tony Finau
Honing in on History: Tour Championship Betting Matchups
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Army at Wake Forest
Notre Dame’s Opponents: 2023 may be Wake Forest’s reckoning or Dave Clawson’s strongest proof of concept

Top Clips

nbc_berry_round2_230823.jpg
Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
nbc_csu_nfceast_230823.jpg
NFC East win totals: PHI is a team on a mission
nbc_csu_nfcwest_230823.jpg
NFC West win totals: 49ers remain at the top

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry drafts Hurts with top pick in Superflex mock

August 23, 2023 01:44 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Connor Rogers review first-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and more.
Up Next
nbc_berry_round2_230823.jpg
3:06
Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berrymakesthecall_230822_1920x1080_2257355331983.jpg
14:16
Richardson, Sanders highlight boom-or-bust players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_230822.jpg
9:03
Fantasy implications of Taylor’s trade request
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
3:15
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mclaurindotsonduo_230822.jpg
7:37
Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
7:14
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draft_230821.jpg
17:27
Seven habits of highly effective fantasy drafters
Now Playing
nbc_berry_elliotv2_230821.jpg
13:50
Buying Elliott as all-down contributor for NE?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_spears_230821.jpg
5:02
TEN’s Spears has fantasy value as Henry’s backup
Now Playing
nbc_berry_williams_230821.jpg
8:38
Warren pushing Harris for carries in PIT backfield
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
5:57
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
Now Playing
howell_(1).jpg
8:57
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?
Now Playing