 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

August 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Matthew Berry identifies his favorite fifth-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR draft including Dameon Pierce, Darren Waller, Diontae Johnson and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rdeightpicks_230828.jpg
3:22
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kittle_230825.jpg
3:53
Kittle, Hall highlight fantasy busts in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_berry_cook_230825.jpg
7:53
Howell, Cook highlight Berry’s breakout players
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sleepers_230825.jpg
12:52
Berry’s fantasy sleepers: Tank Bigsby holds value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_juedy_230825.jpg
7:38
How Jeudy, McLaurin injuries impact fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_steelerspickett_230825.jpg
7:54
Pickett showing ‘positive signs’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
11:07
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatepcs_230824.jpg
6:55
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_230824.jpg
22:05
Robinson, Chubb top Berry’s preseason RB Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_230824.jpg
6:27
JSN now a ‘great buying opportunity’ in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_230823.jpg
0:36
Win a meet and greet with Matthew Berry
Now Playing
nbc_berry_teambreakdowns_230821.jpg
10:11
Berry lands Barkley, Cook in Superflex mock draft
Now Playing