 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madison Keys of USA returns the ball during the 4th round...
Madison Keys returns to U.S. Open semifinals to face Aryna Sabalenka
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Legacy MC signs John Hunter Nemechek for 2024 Cup season
Screenshot 2023-09-06 at 5.28.41 PM.png
U.S. Mid-Am includes Walker Cuppers and Ben Hogan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madison Keys of USA returns the ball during the 4th round...
Madison Keys returns to U.S. Open semifinals to face Aryna Sabalenka
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Legacy MC signs John Hunter Nemechek for 2024 Cup season
Screenshot 2023-09-06 at 5.28.41 PM.png
U.S. Mid-Am includes Walker Cuppers and Ben Hogan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry says Howell can finish as top-10 fantasy QB

September 6, 2023 03:29 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down Matthew Berry's bold prediction that Sam Howell could finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2023.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_richardson_230906__517492.jpg
2:22
Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Now Playing
BREECE_MPX.jpg
2:46
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_robinsonrushes_230906.jpg
2:29
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_olavetop5wr_230906.jpg
2:06
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023
Now Playing
FOR_MPX_WAS.jpg
3:38
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kelceinjury_230906.jpg
7:59
Target Moore in fantasy if Kelce misses Week 1
Now Playing
FOR_MPX.jpg
3:12
Berry analyzes Pitts’ Week 1, season-long outlooks
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwire_230905.jpg
7:07
Berry’s Week 1 waiver adds: Musgrave, Jones, more
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftrecap_230905.jpg
8:47
Recapping the Fantasy Football Happy Hour draft
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoworldplayers_230905.jpg
28:52
How Burrow, Kupp injuries impact Week 1 teams
Now Playing
Berry_Howell_(1).jpg
13:30
Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason
Now Playing
Berry_Waller_(1).jpg
13:34
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
Now Playing