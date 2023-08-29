Watch Now
Berry says Smith is a sneaky value in 2023 drafts
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew explain why managers should have Seahawks QB Geno Smith on their draft radars
Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft
Matthew Berry analyzes his selections from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft and explains why he decided to pick both Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson.
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Matthew Berry reviews his favorite picks from the eighth round of Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft including Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White and Tua Tagovailoa.
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks
Matthew Berry identifies his favorite fifth-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR draft including Dameon Pierce, Darren Waller, Diontae Johnson and more.
Berry’s early round draft strategies for 2023
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze selections from rounds 1-3 of Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft 3.0 including Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts and more.
Kittle, Hall highlight fantasy busts in 2023
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher each provide a fantasy football bust for the 2023 season, with some big names making the cut.
Howell, Cook highlight Berry’s breakout players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate players that could have breakout fantasy seasons in 2023.
Berry’s fantasy sleepers: Tank Bigsby holds value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down their fantasy football sleepers for 2023, including rookies Tank Bigsby and Sam LaPorta.
How Jeudy, McLaurin injuries impact fantasy value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the injury status of Jerry Jeudy and Terry McLaurin while looking at how they impact fantasy owners.
Pickett showing ‘positive signs’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate the fantasy outlook for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the potential of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review Berry's first round of Love/Hate QBs with Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, and others garnering praise entering the new season.
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze Berry's preseason pass catcher Love/Hate, detailing why Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chris Olave are set to soar while Mike Evans, George Kittle, and others fall flat.