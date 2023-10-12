 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Best Bets - USC at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
Leftovers & Links: USC’s defensive woes may be the perfect salve for Notre Dame’s third-down struggles
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: What to know and best bets for Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_thompsonanalysis_231012.jpg
Is Thompson the face of the LPGA?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gt_rahmspanishopnhl_231012.jpg
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Berry's fantasy preview for Broncos vs. Chiefs

October 12, 2023 02:00 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs, including the impact of weather and the weakness of the Denver defense.
Up Next
nbc_berry_lovehatewr_v2_231012.jpg
17:55
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_231012.jpg
5:47
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
13:20
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
Now Playing
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
5:14
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
Now Playing
Berry_Peacock_YouTube_copy.jpg
14:17
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_231011.jpg
1:09
Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_openclose_231011.jpg
18:18
Ride Jaguars’ Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_richardsoninjury_231011.jpg
5:26
How Richardson’s injury affects Colts in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotonews_231011.jpg
8:58
How Kelce, Watson injuries impact fantasy rosters
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
1:34
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnf_231010.jpg
4:40
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_berry_stafford_231010.jpg
4:33
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Now Playing