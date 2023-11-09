Watch Now
Berry's fantasy preview for Panthers vs. Bears
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview fantasy storylines for TNF's Panthers vs. Bears game, including taking the over on Bryce Young's passing yards and expecting turnovers from Tyson Bagent.
Berry’s Week 10 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 10 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Sam Howell and Deshaun Watson.
Berry’s Week 10 WR Love/Hate: Metcalf, Cooper lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 10, including DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Amari Cooper.
Berry’s Week 10 RB Love/Hate: Pollard, Ford lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 10, led by Tony Pollard, Breece Hall, and Jerome Ford.
Impact of Chase, Pierce injuries in Week 10
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and Texans RB Dameon Pierce.
St. Brown credits OC Johnson for rise to stardom
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher chat with Lions' superstar WR Amon-Ra St. Brown about his relationship with fans, his elite standing in fantasy football, working with OC Ben Johnson and much more.
Week 10 outlook for Stroud, White, Dotson
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the potential impact fantasy managers can expect from C.J. Stroud, Rachaad White and Jahan Dotson in Week 10 after their big performances last weekend.
Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew dive into the DraftKings' early lines for Week 10 including Packers-Steelers, Giants-Cowboys and more.
Week 10 start/sits: Cook, Purdy, Brown, Robinson
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss several players they’re starting or sitting in Week 10 lineups.
Berry’s Week 10 QB news: Fields, Levis, Wentz
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at the impact of Justin Fields' potential return to the Bears lineup, Will Levis being named the Titans starter, the Rams signing Carson Wentz and more.
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
With some crucial wide receivers on bye in Week 10, Matthew Berry and Co. pick Tank Dell and Demario Douglas as a few of their suggested pickups at the position.
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Matthew Berry and Co. open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to pick a few bets that might pay off.