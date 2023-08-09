 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
NASCAR fines, penalizes Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 00 team after Michigan
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Four
Nafi Thiam, Olympic and world heptathlon champion, to miss worlds
AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200
Truck Series playoffs set up audition opportunities for Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar

Top Clips

Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Berry's outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023

August 9, 2023 01:02 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the latest Rotoworld headlines including Jonathan Taylor's status, D'Andre Swift's outlook, Tank Bigsby's potential and much more.
6:48
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
8:57
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
5:02
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
15:56
Berry’s overall rankings 21-30: Hurts leads QBs
11:28
Pollard, Wilson rank inside Berry’s top-20 overall
12:06
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
14:26
Berry ‘out’ on Kamara for fantasy, Jacobs update
17:22
Matthew Berry reveals the key to keeper leagues
31:33
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
4:57
Jefferson, CMC top Berry’s top 10 overall rankings
12:08
Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF game?
6:32
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
