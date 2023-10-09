Watch Now
Berry's Packers vs. Raiders fantasy preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the top fantasy storylines for Monday night's Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Berry eyes Doubs, Love as best bets for GB-LV
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their best bets for Monday night's matchup between the Packers and Raiders, eyeing a trio of Packers and a defensive prop on the Raiders' side.
Berry’s Week 5 Sunday scaries: Jackson, Stevenson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review lackluster fantasy days from Week 5, from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' day of drops to Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook's downward trend.
Hall, Etienne among Berry’s Week 5 warriors
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable weekend warriors from Week 5, with Travis Etienne and Breece Hall showing out, as well as Adam Thielen and George Pickens.
Berry’s Week 5 review: Chase goes off, Kupp return
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their biggest fantasy takeaways from Week 5, including Ja'Marr Chase's monster day, Cooper Kupp's return alongside Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson's injury and more.
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down which Chiefs receivers are potentially viable against the Chiefs and the expectations for Dallas Goedert and Calvin Ridley in Week 5.
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Matthew Berry offers his guidelines on the art of trade negotiation in fantasy football before he, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer one candidate each to buy and one to sell.
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both pitch favorites covering their big spreads (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Matthew Berry to pick between.
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore rewarded fantasy owners who stuck with them against on Thursday, but Matthew Berry is directing his attention to his disappointing Commanders.
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 5 Love/Hate, including Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, among others.
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Thursday night's matchup between the Bears and Commanders, including a pair of Sam Howell plays and Brian Robinson to score a touchdown.
Berry’s Week 5 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Pittman on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 5, led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Pittman, Adam Thielen and Tyler Higbee.