Watch Now
Berry's preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review Berry's first round of Love/Hate QBs with Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, and others garnering praise entering the new season.
Up Next
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Berry's preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze Berry's preseason pass catcher Love/Hate, detailing why Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chris Olave are set to soar while Mike Evans, George Kittle, and others fall flat.
Robinson, Chubb top Berry’s preseason RB Love/Hate
Robinson, Chubb top Berry's preseason RB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into Berry's Love/Hate RBs for the upcoming season, headlined by Bijan Robinson, Nick Chubb, Tony Pollard, and others.
JSN now a ‘great buying opportunity’ in drafts
JSN now a 'great buying opportunity' in drafts
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the latest Rotoworld player news, highlighted by the Dolphins' interest in Jonathan Taylor and how JSN's injury may result in a buying opportunity in drafts.
Win a meet and greet with Matthew Berry
Win a meet and greet with Matthew Berry
Find out how you can enter for your chance to meet Matthew Berry and watch a live taping of Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry lands Barkley, Cook in Superflex mock draft
Berry lands Barkley, Cook in Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry analyzes results from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0 and highlights picks he loves and hates from several rosters.
Berry analyzes Superflex mock draft 2.0 rounds 4-9
Berry analyzes Superflex mock draft 2.0 rounds 4-9
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour squad highlight all round 4-9 picks from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0 including Jordan Addison, Jared Goff and many more.
Finding RB value in Berry’s Superflex mock draft
Finding RB value in Berry's Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry breaks down the value behind his third-round selection of New York Giants star RB Saquon Barkley in Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0.
Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew highlight notable second-round selections from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Berry's 'Ride or Die' Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.
Berry drafts Hurts with top pick in Superflex mock
Berry drafts Hurts with top pick in Superflex mock
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Connor Rogers review first-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and more.
Richardson, Sanders highlight boom-or-bust players
Richardson, Sanders highlight boom-or-bust players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy values of Anthony Richardson, Miles Sanders, Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley heading into the 2023 season.
Fantasy implications of Taylor’s trade request
Fantasy implications of Taylor's trade request
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down what Jonathan Taylor's trade situation means for fantasy managers and the news of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba undergoing wrist surgery.