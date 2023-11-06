Watch Now
Berry's Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Matthew Berry gives his Sunday Scaries, including Davante Adams having another underwhelming performance, Cooper Kupp missing Matthew Stafford and more.
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Matthew Berry highlights his Weekend Warriors from the Week 9 slate, including Rhamondre Stevenson's big day, Aaron Jones' bounce back performance, Amari Cooper's connection with Deshaun Watson and more.
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
Matthew Berry and crew discuss the best bets for Monday Night Football, including Justin Herbert's passing yards and the home-underdog Jets.
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
Matthew Berry breaks down C.J. Stroud's big day, Dak Prescott coming up short on the scoreboard but big in fantasy and much more.
Berry’s best plays for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry gives his best plays for Monday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets.
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans -- headlined from a fantasy standpoint by Diontae Johnson.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give Matthew Berry their pick-up lines for Week 9, focusing in on a couple New Orleans Saints over/under receiving yards lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook).
Bills’ Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
Fantasy Football Happy Hour shares what matchups they're looking forward to ahead of Week 9, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany and Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Regression Files: ‘Stick with’ Higgins in Wk. 9
Denny Carter walks through his fantasy football regression files for NFL Week 9, including some positive regression for Tee Higgins and a "screaming" negative regression candidate in Rashid Shaheed.
What will Browns’ Watson look like if he plays?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury is one of a few the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew are tracking ahead of Week 9.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Titans vs. Steelers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Titans and Steelers, including the pressure the Pittsburgh defense will bring to Will Levis.
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 9 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith.