Berry's Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Mathew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight notable player injuries ahead of Week 1, sharing concerns for Ken Walker, Jerry Jeudy, among others.
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers answer viewers' fantasy questions and offer lineup advice for half and full PPR leagues ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze start-worthy fantasy options for Cowboys at Giants, Dolphins at Chargers, and Bengals at Browns.
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down a lackluster night for Kansas City Chiefs skill players and discuss if managers can trust anyone beyond Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss why they are not hitting the panic button on Jahmyr Gibbs after Week 1, as well as Sam LaPorta's fantasy outlook after a solid debut.
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine fantasy outlooks for several key players ahead of the Lions and Chiefs NFL Kickoff clash.
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers walk through some of their favorite player prop bets for Thursday night's Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs opener, including Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery.
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
Matthew Berry dishes out which quarterbacks he loves for Week 1 fantasy lineups including Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and many more.
St. Brown, Waller primed to deliver in Week 1
Matthew Berry runs through his top pass catcher plays and fades for the Week 1 slate including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Darren Waller, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and more.
Pollard, Montgomery lead Berry’s Week 1 RB Loves
Matthew Berry reveals which running backs he loves and hates for Week 1 fantasy lineups including Tony Pollard, Joe Mixon, Najee Harris and many more.
Jefferson, Nacua could step up in Kupp’s absence
Matthew Berry breaks down the fantasy fallout after Cooper Kupp was ruled out for Week 1 and highlights who should be on fantasy radars in his absence.
Berry says Howell can finish as top-10 fantasy QB
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down Matthew Berry's bold prediction that Sam Howell could finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2023.
Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Matthew Berry makes a bold call, running through the scenario of Anthony Richardson finishing as a top-five fantasy quarterback. The absence of Jonathan Taylor provides more rushing touchdown potential for Richardson.