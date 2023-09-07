 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day One
Understanding fourballs and foursomes at the Solheim Cup
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 NC State at UConn
And In That Corner ... Notre Dame faces first road test against the North Carolina State Wolfpack
MX RedBud fans - campers cropped out beer cans.JPG
“If you build it, they will come": SuperMotocross playoffs highlight trackside camping in inaugural season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_kansas_230907.jpg
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
nbc_nas_mm_darlingtonrecap_230907.jpg
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
MPX.jpg
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day One
Understanding fourballs and foursomes at the Solheim Cup
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 NC State at UConn
And In That Corner ... Notre Dame faces first road test against the North Carolina State Wolfpack
MX RedBud fans - campers cropped out beer cans.JPG
“If you build it, they will come": SuperMotocross playoffs highlight trackside camping in inaugural season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_kansas_230907.jpg
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
nbc_nas_mm_darlingtonrecap_230907.jpg
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
MPX.jpg
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry's Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence

September 7, 2023 12:59 PM
Matthew Berry dishes out which quarterbacks he loves for Week 1 fantasy lineups including Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and many more.
Up Next
MPX.jpg
1:48
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:50
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepc_230907.jpg
16:33
St. Brown, Waller primed to deliver in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterb_230907.jpg
16:26
Pollard, Montgomery lead Berry’s Week 1 RB Loves
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_230907.jpg
7:08
Jefferson, Nacua could step up in Kupp’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_howelltopqbv2_230906.jpg
2:19
Berry says Howell can finish as top-10 fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_richardson_230906__517492.jpg
2:22
Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Now Playing
BREECE_MPX.jpg
2:46
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_robinsonrushes_230906.jpg
2:29
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_olavetop5wr_230906.jpg
2:06
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023
Now Playing
FOR_MPX_WAS.jpg
3:38
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kelceinjury_230906.jpg
7:59
Target Moore in fantasy if Kelce misses Week 1
Now Playing