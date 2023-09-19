Watch Now
Berry's Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Matthew Berry highlights his favorite wide receiver waiver wire adds including a trio of Texans, Tutu Atwell, Josh Reynolds and more.
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Matthew Berry explains what fantasy managers should consider doing with Deshaun Watson after his early struggles this season.
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback and tight waiver wire targets for Week 3, potential drop candidates and D/ST streamers.
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Matthew Berry reviews top fantasy storylines following the Saints and Panthers clash including New Orleans' backfield and Jonathan Mingo's late-season breakout potential.
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the fantasy options at play in Week 2's Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Panthers against the Saints and Steelers against the Browns.
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook props for Monday’s slate of games as the Panthers take on the Saints and the Browns visit the Steelers.
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the Geno Smith’s big game, Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, Puka Nacua’s huge target share and more.
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the players who dominated Week 2 in fantasy football, from Mike Evans to Nico Collins. They also evaluate Justin Fields and the other players who have them worried.
Burrow’s struggles, reinjury raise concerns
Matthew Berry explains why he isn’t panicking about Joe Burrow and the Bengals and evaluates the Week 2 fantasy football takeaways from the Ravens, Chiefs and Jaguars.
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers look at start-worthy fantasy options in potential high-point-total games, including the Patriots hosting the Dolphins, Chiefs at Jaguars and Seahawks at Lions.
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Matthew Berry hears pitches from Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers about what lines to take in NFL Week 2 and all three look at the biggest spreads this weekend brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the latest practice report updates, where Aaron Jones is still out for the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams logged a full practice heading into Week 2.