Berry's Week 5 WR start/sits: Flowers, London
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss difficult start/sit decisions for WRs in Week 5, including Zay Flowers, Drake London and Jordan Addison.
Week 5 lines: Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew highlight notable DraftKings early lines for Week 5 matchups including Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills and Ravens-Steelers.
Collins, Pacheco have sustainable Week 5 outlooks
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss why Isiah Pacheco, Nico Collins and Christian Kirk can carry their positive momentum into Week 5 as strong fantasy plays.
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks victory over the New York Giants in Week 4.
NFL Coach of the Year: Ryans, Bowles provide value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share some Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year futures on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their top tight end waiver wire targets for Week 5.
Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 5 on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry’s Week 5 WR waiver wire adds: Boyd, Wilson
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 5 wide receiver waiver adds, including Tyler Boyd, Michael Wilson and Romeo Doubs.
Berry’s Week 5 RB waiver wire adds: McLaughlin
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their favorite Week 5 waiver adds at the running back position, including Broncos rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher provide their best bets for the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants Monday Night Football matchup.
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Week 4 fantasy football duds, including Joe Burrow and Chris Olave.