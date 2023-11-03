Watch Now
Bills' Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
Fantasy Football Happy Hour shares what matchups they're looking forward to ahead of Week 9, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany and Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Johnson leads Steelers over Levis, Titans on TNF
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans, headlined from a fantasy standpoint by Diontae Johnson.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give Matthew Berry their pick-up lines for Week 9, focusing in on a couple New Orleans Saints over/under receiving yards lines (presented by DraftKings Sportsbook).
Regression Files: ‘Stick with’ Higgins in Wk. 9
Denny Carter walks through his fantasy football regression files for NFL Week 9, including some positive regression for Tee Higgins and a "screaming" negative regression candidate in Rashid Shaheed.
What will Browns’ Watson look like if he plays?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury is one of a few the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew are tracking ahead of Week 9.
Johnson leads Steelers over Levis, Titans on TNF
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans, headlined from a fantasy standpoint by Diontae Johnson.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Titans vs. Steelers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Titans and Steelers, including the pressure the Pittsburgh defense will bring to Will Levis.
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 9 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith.
Berry’s Week 9 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Flowers lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 9, including CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson and Zay Flowers.
Berry’s Week 9 RB Love/Hate: Barkley, Jones lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 9, led by Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones.
Impact of Watson, Stafford injuries in Week 9
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to QBs Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford in Week 9.
Berry’s top players for Bills-Bengals on SNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the players to watch in the Bills-Bengals Week 9 SNF matchup, including Dalton Kincaid and James Cook.