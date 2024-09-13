 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
Timeline: A look at Tiger’s injuries in his career
NFL: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Week 2 Start Sit Decisions: Jordan Mason rolls on
PGA: The Open Championship - First Round
Tiger Woods undergoes another back surgery; TBD on return date

Top Clips

oly24_hlf_nonvdi_6585_figureskatingintv_240808.jpg
2022 U.S. figure skating team reflects on gold
nbc_dls_tua_injury_240913.jpg
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
nbc_dls_billsdolphins_240913.jpg
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
Timeline: A look at Tiger’s injuries in his career
NFL: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Week 2 Start Sit Decisions: Jordan Mason rolls on
PGA: The Open Championship - First Round
Tiger Woods undergoes another back surgery; TBD on return date

Top Clips

oly24_hlf_nonvdi_6585_figureskatingintv_240808.jpg
2022 U.S. figure skating team reflects on gold
nbc_dls_tua_injury_240913.jpg
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
nbc_dls_billsdolphins_240913.jpg
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet

September 13, 2024 01:11 PM
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite Week 2 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saints +6.5 vs. the Cowboys and Brian Robinson Jr. to go for over 68.5 yards from scrimmage vs. the Giants.
Up Next
nbc_berry_dennycarter_240913__612057.jpg
12:13
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
9:22
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
11:40
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dolphins_240913.jpg
8:20
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jamescook_240913.jpg
7:31
Cook’s ‘fantastic’ game a sign of things to come
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsbillsmia_240912.jpg
4:19
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chooselineup_240912.jpg
1:28
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_240912.jpg
7:22
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatchhate_240912.jpg
10:02
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlove_240912.jpg
9:42
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_240912.jpg
4:39
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_240912.jpg
9:01
Williams, Pacheco project for huge Week 2s
Now Playing