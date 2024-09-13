Watch Now
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite Week 2 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saints +6.5 vs. the Cowboys and Brian Robinson Jr. to go for over 68.5 yards from scrimmage vs. the Giants.
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
Denny Carter joins Fantasy football Happy Hour to explain why Jerome Ford, Greg Dortch, Alexander Mattison and Devaughn Vele all bring underappreciated fantasy value.
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey's injury outlook heading into Week 2, explaining why San Francisco shouldn't push its star running back to play this early in the season.
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Marvin Harrison Jr.'s disappointing Week 1 performance vs. the Bills, questioning when it's acceptable to "hit the panic button" on the No. 4 overall pick.
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Tua Tagovailoa's "scary" concussion, analyzing the fantasy implications the injury holds for De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill.
Cook’s ‘fantastic’ game a sign of things to come
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss James Cook's impressive showing against the Dolphins, explaining why the Georgia product is a "top 10" running back in fantasy football.
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
The FFHH team looks at the props they're most excited for as the Bills face the Dolphins on Thursday.
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Matthew Berry hand picks a lineup of flex picks for fantasy football managers in need during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
The FFHH crew breaks down the quarterbacks that could thrive and those that could flop in Week 2 of fantasy football.
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
It’s best not to rely on these pass-catchers if you’re a fantasy football manager in Week 2.
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the list of pass-catchers that Berry is high on for Week 2 in fantasy football.
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Javonte Williams and Zamir White are among the running backs Matthew Berry is low on for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.