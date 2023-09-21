Watch Now
Brown, Nacua top Berry's Week 3 WR, TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 3, expecting Puka Nacua's rise to continue, as well as outlooks for A.J. Brown and Evan Engram in favorable matchups.
Berry’s Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's RB Love/Hate, including Travis Etienne, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others.
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss the fantasy implications of Cam Akers' arrival in Minnesota, discussing why this is "best case scenario" for Akers and the impact it may have on Alexander Mattison's long-term outlook.
Berry’s Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers detail notable injury news ahead of Week 3, including Austin Ekeler's extended absence, as well as Bryce Young's status.
Berry’s Week 3 Love/Hate QBs: Tua, Cousins, Purdy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 3 Love/Hate list, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins as top-7 plays and Justin Fields as one to avoid.
Berry eyes a pair of Jones props for NYG vs. SF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers, including a pair of Daniel Jones props and a Nick Bosa Over.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Giants vs. 49ers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers, discussing why Brock Purdy is the preferred QB and Brandon Aiyuk's status.
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
Matthew Berry explains why early-season fantasy darlings Brian Robinson, Puka Nacua and Hunter Henry should continue to deliver ahead of Week 3 matchups.
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
Matthew Berry weighs in on Austin Ekeler's injury status and explains why the lack of a clear timetable presents several concerns for fantasy lineups.
Week 3 lines: Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review early DraftKings lines for several Week 3 matchups including Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings and more.
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
Matthew Berry runs through some of his toughest running back start/sit decisions for Week 3 including Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce and Alexander Mattison.
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour explain why Bears QB Justin Fields is a shaky QB option in Week 3 against the Chiefs and why his early struggles are concerning.