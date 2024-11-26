 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eric Winters.png
Defensive Back Eric Winters Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Malik Washington.png
Quarterback Malik Washington Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Amari Wallace.png
Defensive Back Amari Wallace Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
nbc_golf_gcpod_lukeclanton_241126.jpg
Clanton has ‘essentially locked up’ PGA Tour card

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eric Winters.png
Defensive Back Eric Winters Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Malik Washington.png
Quarterback Malik Washington Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Amari Wallace.png
Defensive Back Amari Wallace Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
nbc_golf_gcpod_lukeclanton_241126.jpg
Clanton has ‘essentially locked up’ PGA Tour card

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options

November 26, 2024 01:05 PM
There aren't many great options from the waiver wire at quarterback at this point in the season, but for the desperate managers, Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Drake Maye or Will Levis could do the trick in NFL Week 13.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
1:39
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
8:09
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241125.jpg
3:15
Bet on Herbert to succeed vs. Ravens defense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarriorssundayscaries_241125.jpg
7:00
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsmiavne_241125.jpg
4:25
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewstenvhou_241125.jpg
4:32
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
Now Playing
ffhh_dal_thumb.jpg
6:07
Loss to Cowboys puts Commanders in tough spot
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsminvchi_241125.jpg
6:21
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewphivlar_241125.jpg
10:15
Barkley puts up historic numbers in win vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berrycrushingwknd_241125.jpg
9:03
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_steelersstnf_241122__182333.jpg
5:27
Warren has better TNF fantasy outing than Harris
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241122__648330.jpg
6:27
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
Now Playing