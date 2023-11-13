Watch Now
Can a healthy Williams make a difference?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher preview the Monday night showdown between the Broncos and Bills in Buffalo, where Berry has his eye on a healthy Javonte Williams in Denver's backfield.
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their weekend warriors from Week 10 in the NFL, including Brock Purdy, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Lockett, and heap some praise on Pittsburgh's backfield.
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the most bet player props ahead of Broncos vs. Bills, including Josh Allen passing touchdowns, Russell Wilson passing yards, and Stefon Diggs receiving yards.
Stroud, St. Brown show out during Week 10
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the breakout performances during Week 10 in the NFL, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, CJ Stroud, Josh Dobbs, Kyler Murray, and more.
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter debate whether they'd rather take Evan Engram +5.5 receptions or Tony Pollard over two touchdowns in Week 10, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter discuss how David Montgomery's return will impact Jahmyr Gibbs' fantasy production and why Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz are solid fantasy plays in Week 10.
Smith’s coaching makes Allgeier a fantasy play
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter discuss why Tyler Allgeier's red zone touches make him playable in fantasy and Gabe Davis' potential as the ultimate boom-or-bust player.
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter break down the biggest fantasy headlines from Thursday Night Football, including D'Onta Foreman's role with the Bears and why the Panthers' skill players are struggling.
Berry’s Week 10 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 10 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Sam Howell and Deshaun Watson.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Panthers vs. Bears
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview fantasy storylines for TNF's Panthers vs. Bears game, including taking the over on Bryce Young's passing yards and expecting turnovers from Tyson Bagent.
Berry’s Week 10 WR Love/Hate: Metcalf, Cooper lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 10, including DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Amari Cooper.
Berry’s Week 10 RB Love/Hate: Pollard, Ford lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 10, led by Tony Pollard, Breece Hall, and Jerome Ford.