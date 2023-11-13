 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

golod_unc_signing
Ukrainian junior who came to U.S. last year signs to play college golf at UNC
Florida State v Pittsburgh
College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs Maryland, Penn State vs Rutgers, plus Iowa, Pitt
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Keith Mitchell
The RSM Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

golod_unc_signing
Ukrainian junior who came to U.S. last year signs to play college golf at UNC
Florida State v Pittsburgh
College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs Maryland, Penn State vs Rutgers, plus Iowa, Pitt
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Keith Mitchell
The RSM Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can a healthy Williams make a difference?

November 13, 2023 01:36 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher preview the Monday night showdown between the Broncos and Bills in Buffalo, where Berry has his eye on a healthy Javonte Williams in Denver's backfield.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
9:58
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
2:34
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231113.jpg
32:25
Stroud, St. Brown show out during Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
3:28
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
7:02
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_regressionfiles_231110.jpg
17:52
Smith’s coaching makes Allgeier a fantasy play
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewsv2_231110.jpg
8:46
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehate_231109.jpg
10:29
Berry’s Week 10 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Watson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnf_231109.jpg
4:23
Berry’s fantasy preview for Panthers vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewrv2_231109.jpg
10:14
Berry’s Week 10 WR Love/Hate: Metcalf, Cooper lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterb_231109_1920x1080_2281007171602__321787.jpg
17:21
Berry’s Week 10 RB Love/Hate: Pollard, Ford lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_231109.jpg
5:33
Impact of Chase, Pierce injuries in Week 10
Now Playing