 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks for AFC, NFC Conference Championships and more
Roman Reigns
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants
The American Express - Round Three
‘Hardest, easiest decision': Dunlap’s dream come true, comes with a price

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_canalespanthers_240125.jpg
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
nbc_csu_chiefsravensv2_240125.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_lions49ersv2_240125.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks for AFC, NFC Conference Championships and more
Roman Reigns
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants
The American Express - Round Three
‘Hardest, easiest decision': Dunlap’s dream come true, comes with a price

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_canalespanthers_240125.jpg
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
nbc_csu_chiefsravensv2_240125.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_lions49ersv2_240125.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Canales has work cut out for him as Panthers HC

January 25, 2024 01:02 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Tennessee Titans hiring Brian Callahan and the Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales as head coach, arguing that the latter especially has his work cut out for him.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_chiefsbillsv2_240122.jpg
18:05
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_240122.jpg
2:24
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
9:01
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
12:46
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
3:19
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packersbucslionsniners_240118.jpg
9:51
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_240118.jpg
3:27
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whoseatinggood_240118.jpg
5:44
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_texansravens_240118.jpg
5:47
Expect Stroud, Texans to keep it close vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_berry_harbaughbelichick_240118.jpg
3:51
Belichick, Falcons talks have ‘significant steam’
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mccarthy_240118.jpg
9:25
Berry ‘shocked’ McCarthy is returning to Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eaglesreactv2_240116.jpg
20:43
Eagles ‘never had a plan’ against the blitz
Now Playing