Fair to start worrying about McCaffrey in fantasy
Matthew Berry says it's fair for Christian McCaffrey managers to start worrying about the projected RB1 before taking a look at the Dolphins’ RB situation and some injuries to monitor in Week 2.
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Lawrence Jackson, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers drop their favorite bets for NFL Week 2, siding with a few squads to show out against lackluster opponents.
Williams legit, but pump the brakes on Pierce
Matthew Berry and FFHH are "very encouraged" by Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams' big season opener, but they're not getting too excited about the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce despite a great week of his own.
Fantasy Week 2 outlooks for Warren, Watson, more
The FFHH crew continue "Keep it Open or Close it Out" by analyzing Terry McLaurin, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson and more for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Can’t justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
The FFHH crew play "Keep it Open or Close it Out" with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, agreeing that he doesn't look healthy or productive enough to justify starting him in fantasy vs. the Eagles in Week 2.
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top RBs to add ahead of Week 2, including what to make of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars backfield.
Target Jeudy, Dortch on wide receiver waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 wide receiver waiver adds, including Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy and Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch.
Berry’s Jets-49ers fantasy football takeaways
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys give their takeaways from the New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup, including running back Jordan Mason's breakout performance.
Berry’s Week 2 TE waiver adds: Likely, Parkinson
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 tight end waiver adds, from Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely to Los Angeles Rams' Colby Parkinson.
Packers offense takes downgrade with Love’s injury
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Jordan Love's injury and why you should temper expectations for Green Bay Packers skill position players until Love returns.
Mayfield, Fields are top Week 2 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 2, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Fields.
Futures Bets: Shanahan for Coach of the Year?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL, including San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan to win NFL Coach of the Year.