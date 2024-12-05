 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Will Black 01.jpeg
Offensive Lineman Will Black Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett 01.jpg
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Jalek Swoll closeup.jpg
Scoring Factory Triumph’s first win is only a matter of time and Jalek Swoll hopes it comes to him
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
nbc_golf_nedbankandhoma_241205.jpg
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_catcherhatelist_241205.jpg
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Will Black 01.jpeg
Offensive Lineman Will Black Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett 01.jpg
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Jalek Swoll closeup.jpg
Scoring Factory Triumph’s first win is only a matter of time and Jalek Swoll hopes it comes to him
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
nbc_golf_nedbankandhoma_241205.jpg
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_catcherhatelist_241205.jpg
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14

December 5, 2024 12:16 PM
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why they're out on Chuba Hubbard and Rachaad White in Week 14, citing workload changes as a major reasons for fading both running backs.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_catcherhatelist_241205.jpg
5:07
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241205.jpg
4:01
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehatelist_241205.jpg
7:20
Darnold, Burrow headline QB Week 14 Love list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_romeodoubsconvov3_241204.jpg
7:07
Evaluating Packers’ complicated fantasy WR room
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_freiermuthconvov3_241204.jpg
2:24
Don’t count on Freiermuth in Week 14
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrconvo_241204.jpg
12:11
Mooney, Jennings lead WR start/sit decisions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241204.jpg
10:25
Can Williams, Young continue strong fantasy play?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_diontaejohnsonconvo_241204.jpg
3:56
Time to drop Ravens’ Johnson in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hunthubbard_241204.jpg
5:49
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bakermayfield_241204.jpg
3:14
Mayfield could benefit from matchup vs. Raiders
Now Playing
russy_berry.jpg
5:18
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston
Now Playing
rams_berry.jpg
1:26
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
Now Playing