NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Bengals - The Icy Hot Bowl - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
Aaron Judge
Yankees’ Aaron Judge doesn’t need surgery; Anthony Volpe, Carlos Rodón had operations, could miss opening day
Texas A&M
No. 4 Texas A&M takes unbeaten record on road to face Arkansas

nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Bengals - The Icy Hot Bowl - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
Aaron Judge
Yankees' Aaron Judge doesn't need surgery; Anthony Volpe, Carlos Rodón had operations, could miss opening day
Texas A&M
No. 4 Texas A&M takes unbeaten record on road to face Arkansas

nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
IND's Pittman Jr. 'getting by' in fantasy with TDs

October 16, 2025 12:55 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew unpack which wide receivers could struggle in Week 7, including why Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. is due for a regression from his TD-reliant form.

nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_dart_251016.jpg
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_prescott_251016.jpg
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
jaylen_warren.jpg
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251016.jpg
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251016.jpg
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
ATL-49ers-MPX.jpg
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerscardinals_251016.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_panthersjets_251016.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
nbc_bte_bucslions_251016.jpg
02:01
Who will overcome injuries in Bucs vs. Lions?
nbc_csu_vikingseagles_251016.jpg
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_londonramsjags_251016.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251016.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_patriotstitans_251016.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
nbc_csu_dolphinsbrowns_251016.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 7 Preview: Dolphins vs. Browns
nbc_csu_saintsbears_251016.jpg
03:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears
nbc_csu_tnfsteelersbengals_251016.jpg
04:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_travishunter_251016.jpg
03:14
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
nfl_illegal.jpg
12:55
Inside officiating on Goff’s trick play in Week 6
nbc_pft_eaglesvikings_251016.jpg
04:14
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings
nbc_pft_commanderscowboys_251016.jpg
09:45
Simmons: ‘Pickens is so special’ for Cowboys
nbc_pft_steelersbengals_251016.jpg
05:33
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
branch.jpg
07:54
Branch’s actions clearly ‘a sportsmanship issue’
nbc_pft_majorchangesdolphins_251016.jpg
10:02
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere

nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_roto_tennatbama_251016.jpg
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
nbc_roto_techatasu_251016.jpg
01:48
Texas Tech may be in trouble early against ASU
nbc_roto_washatmich_251016.jpg
01:45
Washington being given too many points v. Michigan
nbc_bte_nbcacentral_251016.jpg
02:23
Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals
nbc_pst_fulars_251016.jpg
09:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
nbc_pst_livmu_251016.jpg
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
nbc_pst_usmnt_251016.jpg
08:54
USMNT creating identity after positive window
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
steelers.jpg
09:34
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions
nbc_pft_tuacommentreaction_251016.jpg
06:06
Kelly: Tua’s point was ‘are you doing extra?’
nbc_pft_businessofnfl_251016.jpg
05:43
How NIL sparked culture shift within NFL business
nbc_pft_rasheericeback_251016.jpg
05:00
Rice returns while Chiefs are on the rise
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_pft_tuareferringtoo_251016.jpg
04:30
Narrowing down who Tua was referring to
nbc_pft_tuaintent_251016.jpg
06:00
What was Tua’s intention airing out dirty laundry?
nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
nbc_roto_fantasybballdraft_251015(2).jpg
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_lemon_251015.jpg
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC