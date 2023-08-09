 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dixonhit_230809.jpg
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
nbc_cfb_osudayintv_230809.jpg
Ohio State HC Day details plan to replace Stroud
nbc_indy_sales_honda_indyrc_230812.jpg
Palou looks to extend lead at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dixonhit_230809.jpg
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
nbc_cfb_osudayintv_230809.jpg
Ohio State HC Day details plan to replace Stroud
nbc_indy_sales_honda_indyrc_230812.jpg
Palou looks to extend lead at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses

August 9, 2023 12:23 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers to highlight notable players to target in undervalued offenses for the 2023 season.
Up Next
nbc__ffhh_berrypositionalrankings41-50.jpg
6:48
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berrypositionalrankings31-40_230809.jpg
8:57
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Now Playing
eagles_mpx.jpg
29:02
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_guestbartenderv2_230807.jpg
5:02
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rankings2130_230807.jpg
15:56
Berry’s overall rankings 21-30: Hurts leads QBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rankings1120_230807.jpg
11:28
Pollard, Wilson rank inside Berry’s top-20 overall
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotopt2_230807.jpg
12:06
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_roto1_230807.jpg
14:26
Berry ‘out’ on Kamara for fantasy, Jacobs update
Now Playing
walker.jpg
17:22
Matthew Berry reveals the key to keeper leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
31:33
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top10_230804.jpg
4:57
Jefferson, CMC top Berry’s top 10 overall rankings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hofreax_230804.jpg
12:08
Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF game?
Now Playing