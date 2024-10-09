Watch Now
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher share their favorite bets ahead of the NFL's Week 6 slate, including the Colts' (-1) against the Titans and the Jets' moneyline against the Bills.
Swift ‘is here to stay’ as a viable fantasy option
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss D'Andre Swift's increasing fantasy value with the Chicago Bears after a slow start to the season.
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze Drake Maye's potential value in his first start for the New England Patriots against a stout Houston Texans defense.
‘Bank on’ Olave to bounce back against Buccaneers
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher take a look at Chris Olave's fantasy value as Derek Carr will be sidelined with an oblique injury suffered in Week 5.
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss the potential dip in fantasy production that C.J. Stroud might have with Nico Collins sidelined on IR.
Will Harris finally break out against Raiders?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher assess Najee Harris' lack of production and wonder if this week, against a Raiders defense that will be missing Christian Wilkins, is the week he breaks out.
Is Bigsby the better play than Etienne Jr.?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher evaluate the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield as Tank Bigsby continues to outperform Travis Etienne Jr.
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the latest RBs managers should target on the waiver wire entering Week 6, including Tank Bigsby, Jaylen Wright, Tyrone Tracy, among others.
Add Mooney, Downs in fantasy before it’s too late
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight Darnell Mooney and Josh Downs as premiere waiver wire adds entering Week 6 and also discuss Jalen Tolbert's emergence in the Cowboys' offense.
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at some of the QBs widely available in fantasy football who could make a difference for your fantasy football team.
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt's emergence in the Chiefs offense and Rashid Shaheed continuing to feast for the Saints.
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6
Matthew Berry highlights Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton as worthy waiver wire adds for managers in need of a boost at tight end, as well as this week's top D/ST plays.