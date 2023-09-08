 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_marylandtdmcdonald_230909.jpg
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_marylandtdmcdonald_230909.jpg
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys-Giants lead Berry's fantasy rich matchups

September 8, 2023 04:35 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze start-worthy fantasy options for games with high point totals, including Cowboys at Giants, Dolphins at Chargers, and Bengals at Browns.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
6:47
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
4:58
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefstakeaways_230908.jpg
11:02
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lionstakeawaysv2_230908.jpg
8:47
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
1:48
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:50
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_230907.jpg
4:50
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepc_230907.jpg
16:33
St. Brown, Waller primed to deliver in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterb_230907.jpg
16:26
Pollard, Montgomery lead Berry’s Week 1 RB Loves
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_230907.jpg
7:08
Jefferson, Nacua could step up in Kupp’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_howelltopqbv2_230906.jpg
2:19
Berry says Howell can finish as top-10 fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_richardson_230906__517492.jpg
2:22
Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Now Playing