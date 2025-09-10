 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CJ Carr
No. 8 Notre Dame takes off reins on CJ Carr and will turn him loose against No. 16 Texas A&M
Billy Napier
Unranked Florida faces a daunting stretch with coach Billy Napier’s job on the line
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_backtothefuture_250910.jpg
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
nbc_ffhh_opencloserb_250910.jpg
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
nbc_fnia_needstoimprove_250910.jpg
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CJ Carr
No. 8 Notre Dame takes off reins on CJ Carr and will turn him loose against No. 16 Texas A&M
Billy Napier
Unranked Florida faces a daunting stretch with coach Billy Napier’s job on the line
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_backtothefuture_250910.jpg
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
nbc_ffhh_opencloserb_250910.jpg
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
nbc_fnia_needstoimprove_250910.jpg
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dak looked 'brilliant' against Eagles in Week 1

September 10, 2025 01:19 PM
Matthew Berry isn't going to punish Dak Prescott for the Cowboys' receivers dropping passes, and he's still got him locked in as a fantasy QB1 in an easier matchup against the Giants.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_backtothefuture_250910.jpg
01:27
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
nbc_ffhh_opencloserb_250910.jpg
07:41
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
nbc_fnia_needstoimprove_250910.jpg
02:19
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud
nbc_fnia_impressiveqbs_250910.jpg
02:51
McCarthy’s resiliency was on display in NFL debut
d_maye.jpg
02:29
Patriots should be favored over Dolphins in Week 2
d_jones.jpg
02:23
‘Enthusiasm’ around IND prevalent in Week 2 lines
nbc_fnia_newcoach_250910.jpg
06:32
Raiders showing ‘discipline’ under Carroll
herbertallenjacksonmvpoddsnbcsports.jpg
02:24
Herbert ‘should be the third favorite’ for NFL MVP
nbc_fnia_badsurprise_250910.jpg
11:50
Chiefs, Lions were disappointing in Week 1
nbc_fnia_goodsurprise_250910.jpg
04:35
Fields’ Jets debut, Williams turn heads in Week 1
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
04:20
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
02:35
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
08:31
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250910.jpg
05:32
PFT Draft: Those who could use a Week 1 do-over
nbc_pft_christian_watson_250910.jpg
04:45
Why Watson’s reported extension is a ‘win-win’
nbc_pft_jayden_daniels_wrist_250910.jpg
02:33
Daniels’ wrist appears to be a ‘non-issue’
nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
03:19
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_jakemoody_250910.jpg
11:53
Moody could be better off with a fresh start
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
14:06
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
02:13
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries
nbc_pft_georgekittle_250910.jpg
02:56
Kittle being on IR will force him to rest, heal
carter_new_thumbnail.jpg
15:54
Does Carter’s punishment change the precedent?
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250909.jpg
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
nbc_csu_qbdebuts_250909.jpg
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
nbc_csu_nfcnorth_250909.jpg
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
nbc_roto_purdy_250909.jpg
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
nbc_csu_bearsvikingsv2_250909.jpg
17:03
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_250909.jpg
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_vikingsbears_250909.jpg
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears

Latest Clips

OhioPlayerprop.jpg
01:56
Claiborne, Navarro props top CFB Week 3 best bets
nbc_bte_flordia_lsu_250910.jpg
01:47
Dalzell ‘all in’ on Florida to upset LSU on road
nbc_bte_georgia_tenn_250910.jpg
02:12
Is Georgia on upset watch against Tennessee?
nbc_bte_wis_alabama_250910.jpg
01:50
Bet on Wisconsin RB Jones’ over against Alabama
storm_new_thumb.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
11:12
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
01:17
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
01:21
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
women_s_rd_2.jpg
08:18
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
nbc_cyc_vueltastage16hlv2_250909.jpg
39:52
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_oly_beijingandersonfeature_250909.jpg
01:53
Anderson’s mindset key to snowboarding success
nbc_smx_biggestmoment_250909.jpg
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
nbc_ffhh_danieljones_250909.jpg
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_tightend_250909.jpg
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
nbc_dls_belichick_250909.jpg
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
nbc_fhh_tankbv2_250909.jpg
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
nbc_ffhh_rbs_250909.jpg
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
nbc_dls_mnfrecap_250909.jpg
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
nbc_ffhh_deeptargets_250909.jpg
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_250909.jpg
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires