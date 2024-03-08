Watch Now
Fantasy landing spots for Fields: ATL, PIT, MIN
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss the lack of buzz in the market for Justin Fields and examine DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds for his most likely landing spots.
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher highlight the biggest winners and losers from this year’s Scouting Combine with Connor Rogers, who offers what stood out to him from several prospect performances.
Berry: Robinson primed for a 'monster' 2024 season
Berry: Robinson primed for a 'monster' 2024 season
Matthew Berry unpacks things he heard at this year's Scouting Combine, including a positive report from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on RB Brian Robinson, why Travis Kelce isn't his 2024 TE1 and more.
Barkley is a 'luxury' the Giants don't need
Barkley is a 'luxury' the Giants don't need
Fantasy Football Happy Hour details why a split between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants remains the best move for both sides after the NFL franchise tag deadline.
How Kelce's retirement impacts Hurts in fantasy
How Kelce's retirement impacts Hurts in fantasy
Matthew Berry looks at how Jason Kelce’s retirement will impact Jalen Hurts’ rushing production and the Eagles’ offense in 2024.
Fantasy fallout from Evans, Schultz, Smith deals
Fantasy fallout from Evans, Schultz, Smith deals
FFHH reviews the biggest storylines after the NFL franchise tag deadline, including Calvin Ridley’s future, Mike Evans’ consistency, Dalton Schultz’s 2024 outlook, Jonnu Smith to Miami and more.
ATL is a 'dream' fantasy landing spot for Cousins
ATL is a 'dream' fantasy landing spot for Cousins
FFHH explains why Kirk Cousins to the Falcons would instantly boost his fantasy outlook and make Atlanta the “easy favorite” to win the NFC South crown in 2024.
How Wilson would fit with Steelers' playmakers
How Wilson would fit with Steelers' playmakers
Matthew Berry & Co. examine DraftKings Sportsbook’s landing spot odds for Russell Wilson and detail why the veteran QB would be a “clear” upgrade for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
Browns want to be 'smart' with Chubb's recovery
Browns want to be 'smart' with Chubb's recovery
Kevin Stefanski sits down with Matthew Berry to discuss Nick Chubb's recovery, Jerome Ford's emergence within the Cleveland Brown's offense and Elijah Moore's 'career year' with the team.
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through betting props for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
The FFHH crew run through Connor Rogers' top fantasy prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing why Marvin Harrison Jr. could thrive in the Arizona Cardinals' offense.
Jacobs, Henry headline 'loaded' RB FA class
Jacobs, Henry headline 'loaded' RB FA class
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the running backs that will likely be available in free agency, including Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler.