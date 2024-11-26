Watch Now
Douglas, Vele, two Panthers top Week 13 WR waivers
FFHH presents some of their favorite waiver adds for Week 13, including Demario Douglas, Devaughn Vele and a pair of Panthers in Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen.
Week 13 TE waivers: Look to Henry, Ertz, Gray
Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz again headline FFHH's favorite additions off the waiver wire at tight end in Week 13, bringing high floors due to target share — while touchdown potential gives Noah Gray a high ceiling.
Chargers' Johnston struggles against Ravens
Quentin Johnston's woes top FFHH's takeaways from the Chargers' NFL Week 12 loss to the Ravens, and the crew compares Zay Flowers vs. Ladd McConkey and Mark Andrews vs. Will Dissly the rest of the way in fantasy.
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers identify two Defensive Player of the Year candidates who should have shorter odds before Matthew Berry, despite his Commanders fandom, keys in on a Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year play.
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
A "doozy" of a running back situation with the Raiders means Ameer Abdullah leads FFHH's fantasy Week 13 waiver adds at RB, followed by Jeremy McNichols and Gus Edwards.
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options
There aren't many great options from the waiver wire at quarterback at this point in the season, but for the desperate managers, Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Drake Maye or Will Levis could do the trick in NFL Week 13.
Bet on Herbert to succeed vs. Ravens defense
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher are confident in the Chargers’ passing game against the Ravens, as evidenced by their favorite bets for MNF.
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the top fantasy football performers as well as those who fell flat during Week 12 of the NFL season.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
The FFHH crew breaks down the fantasy football takeaways from the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots as well as the injuries to keep an eye on.
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
Tony Pollard stepped up big time for the Titans, and Nico Collins was the only Texan to show up as Tennessee scored an upset win over Houston.
Loss to Cowboys puts Commanders in tough spot
A strong performance from Jayden Daniels wasn’t enough to cover up the Commanders’ miscues in a debilitating loss to the banged-up Cowboys.
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
Aaron Jones got his first touchdown in five games, Jordan Addison outperformed Justin Jefferson and Caleb Williams built more momentum in the Vikings’ win over the Bears.