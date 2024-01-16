Watch Now
Eagles 'never had a plan' against the blitz
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught fire vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend, who again seemed to have no plan against the blitz. FFHH weighs in on it all, plus Nick Sirianni's future.
Up Next
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
The FFHH crew is big on C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense in the NFL Divisional Round, picking them to cover their 9-point spread and help hit the over of 44.5 in Texans vs. Ravens. Odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Williams over Maye in Rogers’ NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Williams over Maye in Rogers' NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Connor Rogers shares his NFL Mock Draft 3.0, with Caleb Williams going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and the Chargers drafting a receiver for Justin Herbert.
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
The FFHH crew give their favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII champion, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including the Kansas City Chiefs at +700 but especially the Detroit Lions at +900.
Bills’ Allen had a ‘Superman game’ vs. Steelers
Bills' Allen had a 'Superman game' vs. Steelers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher heap praise on Josh Allen's performance in the Buffalo Bills' Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and recap the other storylines from the game.
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on the significance of Jared Goff taking down his former team in the Lions’ Wild Card game against the Rams as well as Matthew Stafford’s performance.
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the betting overviews and DFS plays for the Steelers-Bills and Eagles-Buccaneers playoff games.
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
With reports that Jim Harbaugh is meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, Matthew Berry wonders if the Cowboys are actually a better match for the Michigan head coach.
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their best bets for the Monday Wild Card matchups, from a bad matchup for Jalen Hurts to a potential unsung hero in Steelers-Bills.
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
From Jordan Love to Aaron Jones to Matt LaFleur, every Green Bay Packer played a role in embarrassing the Cowboys and sending Dallas into a scary offseason.
Mahomes’ trust makes Rice a top WR
Mahomes’ trust makes Rice a top WR
Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice were dialed in despite the cold in the Chiefs’ game against the Dolphins, while Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense froze up.
HOU’s Stroud ‘magnificent’ in demolition of CLE
HOU’s Stroud ‘magnificent’ in demolition of CLE
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to the contrasting performances of the Browns’ Joe Flacco and the Texans’ C.J. Stroud in their playoff matchup.