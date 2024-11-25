 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bryce Miller
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: TV/live stream info for SNF Thanksgiving NFL game
GdQScT2WIAArXBQ.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bryce Miller
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: TV/live stream info for SNF Thanksgiving NFL game
GdQScT2WIAArXBQ.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Barkley puts up historic numbers in win vs. Rams

November 25, 2024 11:52 AM
After putting up the fifth-most scrimmage yards ever in a single game by a running back, Saquon Barkley is not only the fantasy football MVP; he may be the MVP of the entire NFL.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241125.jpg
3:15
Bet on Herbert to succeed vs. Ravens defense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarriorssundayscaries_241125.jpg
7:00
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsmiavne_241125.jpg
4:25
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewstenvhou_241125.jpg
4:32
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
Now Playing
ffhh_dal_thumb.jpg
6:07
Loss to Cowboys puts Commanders in tough spot
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsminvchi_241125.jpg
6:21
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berrycrushingwknd_241125.jpg
9:03
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_steelersstnf_241122__182333.jpg
5:27
Warren has better TNF fantasy outing than Harris
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241122__648330.jpg
6:27
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241122.jpg
1:12
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_nickchubb_241122.jpg
3:43
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241122.jpg
2:35
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
Now Playing