Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
With some crucial wide receivers on bye in Week 10, Matthew Berry and Co. pick Tank Dell and Demario Douglas as a few of their suggested pickups at the position.
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Matthew Berry and Co. open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to pick a few bets that might pay off.
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Kyler Murray’s fantasy outlook as he projects to return and pick their Week 10 waiver wire QB, TE and DST suggestions.
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
If you can’t jump on Khalil Herbert on waivers and need a running back, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher suggest some options for potential pickups in Week 10.
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Matthew Berry gives his Sunday Scaries, including Davante Adams having another underwhelming performance, Cooper Kupp missing Matthew Stafford and more.
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Matthew Berry highlights his Weekend Warriors from the Week 9 slate, including Rhamondre Stevenson's big day, Aaron Jones' bounce back performance, Amari Cooper's connection with Deshaun Watson and more.
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
Matthew Berry and crew discuss the best bets for Monday Night Football, including Justin Herbert's passing yards and the home-underdog Jets.
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
Matthew Berry breaks down C.J. Stroud's big day, Dak Prescott coming up short on the scoreboard but big in fantasy and much more.
Berry’s best plays for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry gives his best plays for Monday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets.
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans -- headlined from a fantasy standpoint by Diontae Johnson.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give Matthew Berry their pick-up lines for Week 9, focusing in on a couple New Orleans Saints over/under receiving yards lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook).
Bills’ Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
Fantasy Football Happy Hour shares what matchups they're looking forward to ahead of Week 9, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany and Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football.