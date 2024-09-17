 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA TOUR Archive
Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Thumbnail
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
nbc_cfb_bet_330games_240917.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: USC-UM, RU-VT Week 4
nbc_smx_biggestmomentstx_240917.jpg
SMX playoffs 2024: Texas best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA TOUR Archive
Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Thumbnail
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
nbc_cfb_bet_330games_240917.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: USC-UM, RU-VT Week 4
nbc_smx_biggestmomentstx_240917.jpg
SMX playoffs 2024: Texas best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Mooney's big night leads ATL-PHI fantasy headlines

September 17, 2024 03:35 PM
FFHH gives their top takeaways from the Falcons' stunning Monday night win over the Eagles, primarily on Atlanta's side with Darnell Mooney's big night and Tyler Allgeier continuing to get work alongside Bijan Robinson.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_240917.jpg
1:54
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_v2_240917.jpg
10:40
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_240917.jpg
4:11
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_240917.jpg
14:41
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_youngbenched_240917.jpg
9:17
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cardoffv2_240916.jpg
7:20
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
Now Playing
new_falcons.jpg
2:58
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
2:26
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pachecochiefs_240916.jpg
7:08
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_240916.jpg
3:00
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_240916.jpg
5:47
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_240916.jpg
6:29
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
Now Playing