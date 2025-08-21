 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jeantylovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" From HBO
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jeantylovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" From HBO
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Fins' Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?

August 21, 2025 01:29 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Sr. break down why Tua Tagovailoa is on the "Hate" list, highlighting his health risks and the uncertainty of form among his receivers.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_lovehatehunter_250821.jpg
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
nbc_ffhh_rb_irving_250821.jpg
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs1_250821.jpg
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
nbc_roto_chiefsfutures_250821.jpg
02:26
Wait to bet Chiefs’ Super Bowl, AFC title futures
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
10:39
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
04:23
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
04:53
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
08:23
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250821.jpg
06:49
Commanders aren’t ‘same offense’ without McLaurin
nbc_pft_nfc_south_predictions_250821.jpg
09:51
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC South
nbc_pft_kaleb_mcgary_mri_250821.jpg
05:22
What McGary’s injury could mean for Falcons
nbc_pft_saintsqbcomp_250821.jpg
04:31
Moore believes QB competition is ‘really close’
nbc_pft_devaughnvele_250821.jpg
02:53
Saints acquire Vele in trade with Broncos
nbc_pft_49erssznoutlook_250821.jpg
10:22
49ers’ outlook: 2025 schedule, Purdy expectations
nbc_pft_jauanjennings_250821.jpg
04:42
Is Jennings injured or wanting contract boost?
nbc_pft_skyymoore_250821.jpg
07:04
49ers trade for Moore given Robinson’s suspension
nbc_ffhh_lawrencev2_250820.jpg
06:23
Bet on Lawrence to have over 3,700.5 passing yards
nbc_ffhh_calvin_ridley_250820v2.jpg
05:37
Look for Ridley to have huge season alongside Ward
nbc_ffhh_afc_predicitions_250820.jpg
01:19
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
nbc_ffhh_kenneth_walker_250820.jpg
03:04
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
nbc_ffhh_j_mcmillan_250820.jpg
04:55
Draft Egbuka in fantasy after McMillan’s injury
nbc_ffhh_anthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
03:26
Richardson’s benching ‘awful’ for dynasty value
nbc_ffhh_mccaffrey_250820.1.jpg
05:41
Target RBs McCaffrey, Irving season-long prop bets
thumbnailtylerwarrenffhh.jpg
08:23
Take Warren, Prescott, Williams to have big years
nbc_csu_top5moments_250820.jpg
09:55
Fareed’s Top 5 moments on Chris Simms Unbuttoned
caleb_williams_copy.jpg
02:37
Which team is most likely to end playoff drought?

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_pst_isakderby_250821.jpg
11:04
Expect intense atmosphere during ‘Isak Derby’
hugo_mpx.jpg
02:13
Ekitike, Wood lead PL top goalscorer value bets
nbc_pst_fulmu_250821.jpg
11:32
Man United need to ‘build confidence’ v. Fulham
nbc_pst_eze_250821.jpg
08:56
Report: Eze set to join Arsenal in blow to Spurs
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_achane_250820.jpg
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
nbc_roto_degrom_250820.jpg
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
nbc_roto_bubbachandler_250820.jpg
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250820.jpg
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_roto_usopenmens_v2_250820.jpg
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_dps_dponanthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
bmw.jpg
10:19
‘No margin for error’ as GTD takes over VIR