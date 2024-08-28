 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Tour opts for internal out of bounds at newly redesigned East Lake
ryanday_828.jpg
Ahead of kickoff for the new-look Big Ten, 18 questions for 18 teams in college football’s largest conference
GOLF: SEP 25 PGA - TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola - Final Round
How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams

Top Clips

nbc_dps_judge_240828.jpg
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
nbc_golf_gt_toddrexhit_240828.jpg
Lewis: PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240828.jpg
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Tour opts for internal out of bounds at newly redesigned East Lake
ryanday_828.jpg
Ahead of kickoff for the new-look Big Ten, 18 questions for 18 teams in college football’s largest conference
GOLF: SEP 25 PGA - TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola - Final Round
How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams

Top Clips

nbc_dps_judge_240828.jpg
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
nbc_golf_gt_toddrexhit_240828.jpg
Lewis: PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240828.jpg
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Berry shares different RB draft strategies

August 28, 2024 11:55 AM
Matthew Berry runs through the different types of fantasy football running back draft strategies, explaining why some managers prefer to go RB-heavy in the early rounds while others don't based on draft order.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_tier3wr_v2_240827.jpg
9:33
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_latetargets_240827.jpg
12:55
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrlastcall_240827.jpg
1:08
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier2wr_240827.jpg
4:46
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_4thtierreceiver_240827.jpg
8:23
McLaurin has fantasy ‘upside’ with Daniels
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
7:38
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier23tev4_240826.jpg
13:12
Ferguson leads second tier of fantasy tight ends
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
2:58
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
9:55
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt3_240826.jpg
10:01
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
7:10
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
5:48
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Now Playing