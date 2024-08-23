Watch Now
Injury updates on Steelers' Warren, Dolphins' Hill
Fantasy Football Happy Hour reviews the latest fantasy-relevant news, with updates on Jaylen Warren, Tyreek Hill, Curtis Samuel and more.
Up Next
Berry’s NFL MVP case for Lions’ Goff at +2000
Berry's NFL MVP case for Lions' Goff at +2000
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter reveal their favorite longshot NFL MVP picks for 2024.
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter debate fantasy draft outlooks for star pass catchers caught in contract situations, including CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase.
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts’ Richardson
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts' Richardson
With one the most tantalizing skill sets in all of fantasy football, Anthony Richardson offers a complex mix of "immense upside" and several concerns at his expensive ADP.
Rams’ Robinson is a ‘savvy’ value pick in fantasy
Rams' Robinson is a 'savvy' value pick in fantasy
Matthew Berry & Co. assess the Rams' pass catchers for 2024, including Demarcus Robinson as a "smart" late-round target and Puka Nacua's outlook fresh off his historic 2023 campaign.
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
FFHH details concerns with the Cleveland Browns’ offense going into 2024, with questions surrounding Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and more.
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches
Jaguars' offense could create fantasy headaches
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to share why he's "skeptical" about the Jaguars' offensive construction for the 2024 season.
Don’t sleep on Titans’ offense in fantasy drafts
Don't sleep on Titans' offense in fantasy drafts
FFHH explains why “everyone” in the Titans’ offense is being overlooked in fantasy drafts and how Tenneesee’s offense could provide several draft-day values.
Lions’ Montgomery is a strong fantasy value pick
Lions' Montgomery is a strong fantasy value pick
Though Jahmyr Gibbs is the flashier pick in fantasy drafts, managers shouldn't forget about the value veteran David Montgomery provides with a cheaper ADP.
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
Berry's top prop bets for 'Ride or Die' Murray
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew dive into their favorite season-long props for Berry’s 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Berry names Murray his 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
Berry names Murray his 2024 'Ride or Die' pick
Matthew Berry reveals his highly-anticipated 2024 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' pick with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
What Dotson’s trade means for Commanders WR corps
What Dotson's trade means for Commanders WR corps
Matthew Berry & Co. react to Jahan Dotson's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting what it means for his career and how it impacts the Washington Commanders offense.