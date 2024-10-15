 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Titans vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Chris Godwin
Week 6 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Travis Hunter
Colorado expects to have Travis Hunter available at Arizona

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelers_241015.jpg
Steelers starting Wilson is ‘painful’ for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_drakelondonintv_241015.jpg
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy
nbc_edge_bte_amaricooper_241015.jpg
Cooper ‘clearly better’ than Bills’ other WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Titans vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Chris Godwin
Week 6 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Travis Hunter
Colorado expects to have Travis Hunter available at Arizona

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelers_241015.jpg
Steelers starting Wilson is ‘painful’ for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_drakelondonintv_241015.jpg
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy
nbc_edge_bte_amaricooper_241015.jpg
Cooper ‘clearly better’ than Bills’ other WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Fantasy QBs, TEs to target on waivers in Week 7

October 15, 2024 03:36 PM
The FFHH crew break down some of the quarterbacks and tight ends that should be considered on fantasy waivers, including Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams and Zach Ertz with the Washington Commanders.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_drakelondonintv_241015.jpg
10:20
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_241015.jpg
7:23
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbwaivertargets_241015.jpg
9:47
Tucker could be a ‘league winner’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_davisconvo_241015.jpg
6:38
Could Davis take over Bills’ fantasy backfield?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chandlertracyjr_241015.jpg
7:07
Target Tracy Jr., Chandler as waiver pickups
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_adamsjetstrade_241015__717033.jpg
11:43
Fantasy impact of Jets’ reported move for Adams
Now Playing
ffhh_breece.jpg
3:44
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
5:05
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
Now Playing
berry_saquon.jpg
2:17
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewsatlcar_241014.jpg
4:07
Falcons weapons take care of business vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewshoune_241014.jpg
4:58
What Dell, Maye showed in Texans-Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewsdetdal_241014.jpg
7:23
Prescott, Cowboys flounder in loss to Lions
Now Playing